In Karnataka's Assembly Elections, BJP's Hindutva Juggernaut Faces Dravida Wall

Three seemingly unconnected events in three southern states were shaking peninsular India last week, and on them rests Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) claim of ruling with credible authority over all of the sprawling country. It seems the Karnataka assembly elections this week is more than yet another provincial election.

The 10 May elections will serve as acid tests for two issues: Whether or not Modi is losing his political swag as a national vote puller, and whether Hindutva, the ideology centered around religiosity and culture rather than material gains, works south of the Vindhyas.