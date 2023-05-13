15 Years of Jaipur Blasts: BJP’s Poll Pitch Colours Disaster of Its Own Making

At the end of March, the Rajasthan High Court acquitted all the accused, overturning a 2019 special court verdict that had awarded a death sentence to four men for conspiring and executing the blasts. Flagging an 'institutional failure’ for a ‘botched investigation’, the High Court’s division bench came down heavily on the investigating agencies and asserted that the probe was 'not fair’ as 'nefarious means’ were employed by the agencies. The court even directed the state government to take action against the erring officials.

Quick to seize the issue, the BJP organised protests a day after the verdict. It blamed the 'appeasement politics’ of the Gehlot regime as a reason for the prosecution not putting up a strong case in the High Court and ensuring that the 2019 order of the lower court was set aside. Accusing the Gehlot government of deliberate inaction, the saffron party claims the Congress dispensation had failed to adequately argue the case which led to the overturning of the death sentences of the accused.

A fortnight later, Home Minister Amit Shah too, slammed the Gehlot government over the acquittals and claimed that under the BJP government led by Vasundhara Raje, all the accused "were caught, lodged in jail, and sentenced to death.” Addressing a public rally in Bharatpur district, Shah alleged that to obtain votes, "the Gehlot government did not argue the case properly, thus allowing acquittal of all the accused.” The next day, Vasundhara Raje held a special prayer at a Hanuman temple in Jaipur “to secure justice for blast victims”. In a rather novel bid, Raje not only lit up 80 diyas in memory of the dead but also recited Hanuman Chalisa to get the accused hanged and obtain justice for blast victims and their families.

Finally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also raked up the Jaipur blast issue in the Karnataka elections. And on the day of polling, Modi launched a sharp attack at a rally in south Rajasthan. PM Modi alleged that acquittals in the Jaipur blast case reflected the Gehlot regime’s 'soft stand against terrorists on account of its appeasement politics.'