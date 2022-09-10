Youth Set Ablaze After Scuffle In Jharkhand’s Garwha, Suffers Burn Injuries

A youth was set ablaze by a man who allegedly poured petrol on him in Garwha in Jharkhand.
Screenshots of the purported video of the incident.
A youth was set ablaze by a man who allegedly poured petrol on him in the Garwha district of Jharkhand after a scuffle. The victim was identified as Deepak Soni, aged 37.
Soni’s head and face have suffered burn injuries. He was rushed to the sub-divisional hospital for treatment.
Rajesh Kumar, Inspector of the Nagar Untari Police Station, said, “We received information about a youth being set ablaze. Investigation has begun and the search for the accused is underway.”
In a video, the victim’s relative said, “He told me that a man named Kasamuddin set him on fire.”
This incident comes only weeks after a girl was set ablaze by another man in Jharkhand’s Dumka.