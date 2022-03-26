In Yogi's 1st Cabinet Meet in 2nd Term, Free Ration Scheme Extended by 3 Months

After being sworn in as chief minister of Uttar Pradesh for the second consecutive time, Yogi Adityanath had his first cabinet meeting in Lucknow on Saturday, 26 March.

The meeting took place in Lok Bhawan, Lucknow at 10 am and was aimed at discussing operations for the coming term.

At the meeting Adityanath said that the state government's free ration scheme has been extended for the next three months and this would benefit 15 crore people in the state. "This decision is dedicated to the people," he said.

Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brijesh Pathak, and Cabinet ministers Suresh Kumar Khanna and Swatantra Dev Singh were present at the press conference held after the meeting.

Free ration was one of the BJP's most successful schemes in the state over the last five years. Several experts said that 'raashan-shaasan' and this scheme actually translated into votes for the BJP and brought Yogi back into power.