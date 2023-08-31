G20 Summit: How Does World See India, Modi? Here's Data From Pew Research Survey

Among all the people surveyed, a median of 46 percent of adults hold a favourable view of India. On the other hand, a median of 34 percent have unfavourable views.

But, who liked us the most? Israel.

According to the survey, 71 percent of the people interviewed in Israel view India favourably.

Moreover, in countries like the United States, Nigeria, Kenya, Austria, the United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea, and Italy, more that half of the population interview have favourable views of India.

Below is a pictorial representation of the survey.