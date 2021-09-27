Vision of ‘Free and Open Indo-Pacific’, Quad Leaders Sends Clear Signal to China

The Quad has come a long way since it was resurrected in 2017 as a loose coalition comprising the United States (US), Australia, India and Japan. The face-to-face summit of leaders at the end of last week marked a new high point for the grouping.

Three of the members continue to suffer Chinese coercion in various forms: economic coercion in Australia’s case, and the use of military and grey-zone tactics to advance territorial claims when it comes to India and Japan.