US Visit | PM Modi Reaches White House to Meet Biden

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi, who is on a five-day visit to the United States, arrived at the White House, on Friday, 24 September, to hold a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden.

Modi, on Thursday, had met with Vice President Kamala Harris, Australian PM Scott Morrison, and Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon, among others.

Modi's meeting with US President Joe Biden at the White House on Friday will be their first in-person interaction since Biden took office in January this year.

Modi will also be meeting leaders of the Quad grouping later on Friday.