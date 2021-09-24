US Visit | PM Modi Reaches White House to Meet Biden

PM Modi US Visit LIVE Updates: Narendra Modi will meet US President Joe Biden on his visit.
(Photo altered by The Quint)
Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi, who is on a five-day visit to the United States, arrived at the White House, on Friday, 24 September, to hold a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden.
Modi, on Thursday, had met with Vice President Kamala Harris, Australian PM Scott Morrison, and Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon, among others.
Modi's meeting with US President Joe Biden at the White House on Friday will be their first in-person interaction since Biden took office in January this year.
Modi will also be meeting leaders of the Quad grouping later on Friday.
Prime Minister Modi, on Thursday, met with the CEOs of a number of leading companies across various industries, including Adobe, General Atomics, and Blackstone Group, among others.
He also held bilateral talks with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Thursday.
The prime minister will be addressing the United National (UN) General Assembly in New York, on Saturday.
Modi had landed in the US on 23 September. "My visit to the US would be an occasion to strengthen the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership with USA," he had said ahead of his arrival.
According to news agency PTI, the White House officials have hinted at what the Quad leaders are expected to announce later on Friday. These include:
A new working group on space
A supply-chain initiative
A 5G deployment and diversification effort
Issues like challenges in the Indo-Pacific, climate change and COVID-19 pandemic will also be reportedly discussed in the meeting.
Officials in Washington have also reportedly told PTI that Quad leaders are planning to roll out vaccine deliverables. Further, they are expected to announce a series of measures in the field of healthcare and infrastructure.
The Ministry of External Affairs, on Friday, shared a video clip which marks the highlights of Prime Minister Modi's activities in the US so far.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held bilateral talks with Kamala Harris in Washington DC.
Ahead of the talks, Modi and Harris had issued a joint statement, praising the support provided by the two countries to each other during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Calling Harris' election an inspiration, Modi had said that he expects that the bilateral ties between the India and the US will improve under her and President Joe Biden's leadership.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined