'Will Resign To Make Way for All-Party Govt': Sri Lanka PM Amid Unrest

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Saturday, 9 July, said that he will resign from his post “to ensure the continuation of the government”. Image used for representation purpose.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Ranil Wickremesinghe, altered by The Quint)
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Saturday, 9 July, said that he will resign from his post to make way for an all-party government.
“To ensure the continuation of the government including the safety of all citizens I accept the best recommendation of the party leaders today, to make way for an all-party government,” he added.
The United National Party (UNP) leader’s tweet came after widespread protests rocked the island nation, and thousands of protesters stormed the Sri Lankan president’s official residence in Colombo.
Prior to announcing his willingness to resign, Wickremesinghe had also, according to Reuters, discussed with several party leaders what steps they can take in the aftermath of the unrest.
The protesters in Sri Lanka are demanding President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation, as anger boils over in the country over their worst economic crisis in decades.
Rajapaksa had already left his official residence and had been moved to a secure location on Friday as a safety measure, reported Reuters citing government sources.
The weekend demonstration in Sri Lanka had reportedly been planned in advance.
Meanwhile, ANI quoted the Sri Lankan Prime Minister's Office as saying:
Further, according to ANI the PMO added that "when this government resigns, it is essential that another government be ready to immediately assume duties to ensure stability."
"It must be ensured that economic recovery such as the IMF discussions are not hindered," they said.
(With inputs from Reuters and ANI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)