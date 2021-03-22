Will Provide Maximum Security for PM Modi: Bangladesh Foreign Min

Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Saturday, 20 March, said that the country has made preparations to provide maximum security for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Dhaka later this week.

While addressing reporters at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka on Saturday, Momen said: “This is a democratic country and people have different opinions here. But we have no reason to worry about the security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We will provide the maximum amount of security for him.”

“It is a matter of happiness for us that the head of the Indian government will go out of Dhaka. What would happen in West Bengal is not our concern,” the Minister replied when he was queried whether Modi was visiting the temples of a particular community of Gopalganj and Satkhira only to gain favour in the upcoming Assembly polls in the Indian state.