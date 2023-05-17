Why The West Needs to Offer Brazil, India and South Africa a New Deal

The unwillingness of some countries to back the west’s position on Ukraine is a wake-up call. Western leaders must now determine what they can offer to powerful states including Brazil, India and South Africa to keep them onside.
(Photo: Chetan Bhakhuni/The Quint)
The unwillingness of some countries to back the west’s position on Ukraine is a wake-up call. Western leaders must now determine what they can offer to powerful states including Brazil, India and South Africa to keep them onside.
A new generation of alliances could begin to redistribute global power and grant emerging economies greater input into decisions that affect, and reflect, their interests. New alliances could also include fairer terms of trade and more effective development or aid schemes.
Brazil also rejected calls to send military materiel to Ukraine. And during India’s time as a member of the UN security council, it abstained on votes related to the conflict.
All of this is a sign of wider unhappiness with western leadership of global institutions and global decision making and is perceived, by some, as the west having too much power over other states.
International power is largely defined by the relative economic and military strengths of countries as well as historic influence. The UN permanent security council membership, for instance, is based on post-second world war strengths.
Power relations are often described to be between superpowers or “great powers” and “non-great powers”. These power gaps have led to large economies such as Brazil, India and South Africa being treated as less important in international affairs.
This power structure ultimately leads to the marginalisation of states that may lack military strength but are considered economic forces in their own right, such as Brazil, India and South Africa.
Into this mix of resentment about historic inequalities of power, China has added its own agenda, and power play: to provide and enhance alternative sources of political and economic influence.
There is also evidence of a political and economic shift away from the US and towards China, in particular through decreasing reliance on the dollar and the strengthening of the Brics alliance of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.
This bloc was set up in 2009, arguably to erode the political dominance of the US and Europe. In 2015, the member states created the New Development Bank as a way of accessing infrastructure funding through an alternative to western-led economic institutions such as the World Bank and International Monetary Fund.
The organisation aims to represent a section of world GDP 30% greater than that of the United States, over 50% of the world’s population, and control of 60% of the world gas reserves.
Meanwhile, China’s military power within Asia may soon exceed that of the US, and so the US sees the need to counter China’s influence in global institutions.
An expanded Brics alliance provides an institutional platform for non-great powers such as Brazil and India to acquire a louder voice in international affairs. This can also grant them a more prominent role in making decisions that affect their national interests. Importantly, any expansion of membership will also increase China’s diplomatic clout.
The challenge for the west is to counterbalance these trends so as to retain countries including Brazil, India and South Africa within its sphere of influence. A new deal, particularly for these large democratic countries, is likely to be crucial, and will need to be something that advances alternative models to the current state of international affairs.
(This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for the same. This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original article here.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)