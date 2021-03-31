WHO Report Says COVID From Bats, Not Lab Leak; Chief Rebukes China

The World Health Organization, on Tuesday, 30 March, released the much-awaited and long-delayed report of a joint WHO-China study on the origins of COVID-19, stating that the virus most likely spread to humans from bats, through another animal.

According to the WHO report, the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 most probably jumped from bats to humans via an intermediary animal, judging a lab leak to be an "extremely unlikely" source.

These new findings are in congruence with WHO’s previous stand, dismissing the speculative theory that the COVID pandemic is the result of a lab leak.

The director-general of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also rebuked China for sitting on key data, AFP reported. Tedros said Tuesday the probe into Wuhan's virology labs had not gone far enough, adding that he was prepared to launch a fresh investigation.