White House Slams Harassment of Reporter Who Questioned Modi About Human Rights

The White House has strongly condemned the harassment of the Wall Street Journal journalist Sabrina Siddiqui who questioned Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi about human rights, democracy and free speech during a rare press conference at the White House last week.

Shortly after, the journalist was subject to online abuse and harassment.

PM Modi recently returned from his three-day-long maiden State visit to the United States, after which he also made an official visit to Egypt.

John Kirby, the US National Security Council’s lead for strategic communication, said that the White House was aware of the reports of harassment directed at Siddique and made a statement strongly condemning the attacks at a White House press briefing on Monday, June 26.