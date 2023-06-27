White House Slams Harassment of Reporter Who Questioned Modi About Human Rights

PM Modi recently returned from his three-day-long maiden State visit to the US, after which he also made an official visit to Egypt.
The White House has strongly condemned the harassment of the Wall Street Journal journalist Sabrina Siddiqui who questioned Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi about human rights, democracy and free speech during a rare press conference at the White House last week.
Shortly after, the journalist was subject to online abuse and harassment.
John Kirby, the US National Security Council’s lead for strategic communication, said that the White House was aware of the reports of harassment directed at Siddique and made a statement strongly condemning the attacks at a White House press briefing on Monday, June 26.
During the White House press conference, Siddique asked the Indian Prime Minister:
Modi, who rarely takes questions from reporters or does press conferences, expressed his surprise at the reporter's question. He answered in Hindi through a translator,
Additionally, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also made a statement shortly after Mr. Kirby’s remarks on Monday, 26 June.
After the harassment, Siddique, a journalist with the Wall Street Journal, took to Twitter to post photos of herself in a team India cricket jersey. Her caption read, "Since some have chosen to make a point of my personal background, it feels only right to provide a fuller picture. Sometimes identities are more complex than they seem."
Siddique, who is of Pakistani origin, is a White House reporter for The Wall Street Journal in Washington, DC, where she covers the Biden presidency.
