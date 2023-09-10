'Global Biofuels Alliance' Launched at G20: What Is It and Why Is It Important?

The ‘Global Biofuel Alliance’ or the GBA is a grouping of more than 30 countries and international institutions, formed to facilitate adoption of biofuels, in order to unlock bioenergy access in emerging economies. So far, a total of 19 countries and 12 international organisations have agreed to join the GBA.

Seven of the 19 countries are from the G20, four are among the G20 invitee countries, while eight are neither G20 members nor invitees.