Photos: Delhi Sees Lockdown of Sorts With Shutters Down, Roads Deserted For G20

The New Delhi district was placed under a lockdown of sorts on Friday, 8 August, with all markets closed, roads deserted, and police barricades all around, along with heavy deployment of security for the G20 Summit.
(Photo: Ribhu Chaterjee/ The Quint)
In the New Delhi district, also known as the Lutyens’ Zone, even essential/grocery shops in places such as Bengali Market, Connaught Place and Khan Market remained closed on Friday, 8 September for the G20 Summit.
The New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) had ordered hawkers to shut shop from Thursday itself, as restrictions come into full force in its area from Friday morning till Sunday, 10 September night when the summit ends.
Resident Welfare Association (RWA) federations said that while they understood that curbs were necessary in view of a large-scale event.
However, they added that better communication should have been ensured with market associations and RWAs.
Sanjeev Mehra, who heads the Khan Market Traders’ Association, said that the market has voluntarily decided to keep all shops, essential as well as non-essential shops, shut on these three days as all the approach routes are already under heavy security.
Atul Bhargava, who heads the New Delhi Traders Association, said opening a few shops would have been "futile when the entire area is shut".
All commercial activities will remain banned from Friday to Sunday in the New Delhi district.
Arjun Singh, 54, who owns a cigarette shop at the Basant Lok Market for 25 years, rued about a usually-busy Friday the market wearing a deserted look on Friday.
Gopal Krishan Kotwalwala, president of the Federation of New Delhi RWAs, said that all essential shops along the Bengali market were also closed on Friday morning.
Online delivery services, except for medicines, have been barred in the New Delhi district where the G20 Summit venue and hotels for delegates are located.
On Friday, the centre of the normally bustling and choked city of 20 million was deserted, with just a trickle of vehicles and scores of armed security personnel seen along the main streets.
