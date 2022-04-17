'We Should Prepare': Russia May Use Nuclear Weapons, Warns Zelenskyy

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
(Photo: PTI)
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned on Saturday, 16 April, that the world “must prepare” for the possible use of nuclear weapons by Russia, adding, "We shouldn't wait for the moment when Russia decides to use nuclear weapons,” news agency AFP reported.
Zelenskyy’s interview was relayed by six Ukrainian news websites and also broadcast by the Ukrainian presidency on Telegram.
This comes after 52 days of the Russian invasion on Ukraine, with the port city of Mariupol, as per Russia, completely cleared of Ukrainian forces, with only a small number of Ukrainian forces remaining inside a steel factory.
Meanwhile, Zelenskyy has threatened to withdraw from peace talks with Russia if Ukrainian fighters in Mariupol are killed.
Similar comments were made a day earlier by Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) director William Burns, who had said, Russia's battlefield setbacks raised the risk that Putin could deploy a tactical or low-yield nuclear weapon, AFP reported.
The claims come after Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov had told CNN that Moscow would use a nuclear weapon on Ukraine in the case of an "existential threat" against Russia, .
(With inputs from AFP and CNN.)