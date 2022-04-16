Despite Ukraine War, India Receives Simulators, Equipment For S-400 From Russia

Despite the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis, India continues to receive defence supplies from Moscow.
The country recently received additional S-400 air defence (second regiment) systems from Russia. According to a report in the Economic Times, more units of S-400 are expected to arrive in the coming days as per the contract schedule.
The second regiment includes simulators and other training-related equipment only. It does not have missiles or launchers, reported ANI, quoting sources from the defence.
Last year, India had received the first regiment of the equipment, and some of them have already been deployed in the country to overcome threats from Pakistan and China. India has reportedly ordered five regiments.
The latest supply from Russia, which arrived via sea, also included overhauled fighter aircraft engines and spares.
However, there are concerns regarding the continuation of the deliveries as both countries are yet to come up with a payment method.
"There are concerns whether supplies will continue as the Indian side is unable to make payments due to sanctions from their banks," defence officials told ANI. The country, which is one of the largest users of Russia's weaponry, is, however, working to overcome the issue, he added.
Russia had earlier said that deliveries for all scheduled contracts would be done promptly despite the sanctions imposed by the west in the wake of the Ukraine war. The country had also said that it would provide 100 percent air cover even in high altitude areas like Ladakh, where India has had a face-off with China since 2020.
The military system from Russia is capable of fighting with targets that are up to 400 km away and covers major Chinese airbases in Tibet.
