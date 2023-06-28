In Wagner Rebellion, Putin’s Chechen ‘Foot Soldier’ Reveals Limits of Loyalty

Of all the dramatic events to occur during Russia’s year-plus war on Ukraine, few approach the sensationalism of last weekend.

After months of increasingly vitriolic complaints and threats against Russia’s military leadership, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner mercenary group, acted. His men first took over the southwestern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don before marching on Moscow, shooting down multiple Russian helicopters that tried desperately to halt their progress.

Finally, just 200 kilometers from the capital, Prigozhin agreed to end his march and go into exile in Belarus, in an outcome whose ultimate contours are still very much unclear.