VP Harris to Tackle US Border Influx: How Difficult is The Job?

The new Biden administration has been under flak from critics, with both Republicans, as well as Democrats warning of a “burgeoning humanitarian crisis” as an increasing number of migrant children try to enter the US.

Republicans have also blamed Biden, saying that the migrant crisis at the Mexican border worsened once he started rolling back Trump’s policies.

Citing agency data, Bloomberg has reported that more than 15,000 unaccompanied migrant children are in the custody of United States Department of Health and Human Services, and Customs and Border Protection (CBP). As per American law, apprehended children are not supposed to spend any more than 72 hours in CBP custody before they are transferred to HHS shelters.

However, Bloomberg reports that owing to lack of shelter space - further exacerbated by COVID-19 related distancing restrictions - many children are forced to stay in CBP facilities that are unfit for them for longer periods. Consequentially, the administration is exploring other options, including opening an emergency site at Carrizo Springs.

A per a Washington Post article, the actual nature of the challenge posed before Harris entails getting more space up and running quickly to deal with children and teens currently “jamming” border facilities.

Further, Washington Post quotes Hamed Aleaziz as saying that the real border issue is a management one.