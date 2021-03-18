Armed Man Arrested Outside US VP Kamala Harris’ Residence: Report

A man from Texas was arrested by the Washington DC Police on Wednesday, 17 March, for allegedly carrying arms in his vehicle outside Vice-President Kamala Harris’ official residence.

The accused was identified as Paul Murray, 31, a resident of San Antonio. According to the Secret Service, which is responsible for the security of the President and the Vice-President, the accused was detained by its uniformed officers on the street near a government complex.

According to CNN, the officers around 12:12 pm responded to an intelligence bulletin from Texas concerning a suspicious person around the 3400 Block of Massachusetts Avenue NW.