Vogue to Release New Cover over Backlash of ‘Whitening’ Kamala

Vogue magazine on Tuesday, 19 January announced that it will publish a limited edition with a new cover of Kamala Harris after critics called out the magazine for ‘poor composition’ and that America’s first woman VP ‘deserves better’. The new cover would have more formal portraits of the VP, wearing a light blue pantsuit.

"In recognition of the enormous interest in the digital cover, and in celebration of this historic moment, we will be publishing a limited number of special edition inaugural issues," a spokesperson for Vogue said, reported The Guardian.

Harris scripted history as the first woman to become vice president of the United States. She will be the first Black woman and the first woman of Indian heritage to occupy the position. But according to social media users, the photos have not done her justice.