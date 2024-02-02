'Couldn't Bear to Watch CCTV Footage:' Brother of Indian Student Killed in US

Vivek Saini, a management graduate, was hammered to death, allegedly by a homeless drug addict, at a department store in Georgia's Lithonia city on 16 January, where he worked part-time.
(Trigger Warning: Mentions of physical violence. Reader discretion advised)
Twenty-five-year-old Vivek Saini was all set to return to his native village in Haryana's Panchkula on 23 January to surprise his parents and cousins – his first visit to India since he moved to the United States to complete his post-graduation two years ago.
But a week before his departure, Saini, a management graduate, was hammered to death, allegedly by a homeless drug addict, at a department store in Georgia's Lithonia city on 16 January, where he worked part-time.
In the CCTV footage, the arrested accused, identified as 53-year-old Julian Faulkner, is seen striking Vivek nearly 50 times on the head with a hammer.
Originally from Bhagwanpura in Panchkula, Vivek Saini was the second of three siblings. His father is a farmer who owns around 20 acres of land in the village and his mother is a homemaker. While his sister is married and settled in New Zealand, his younger brother completed his graduation recently.
Recounting the fateful night, Vivek's brother told The Quint that he was the first to receive news about his death.
According to local media reports, Faulkner was given shelter at the store by its employees, including Vivek.
"He asked us for chips and Coke. We gave him everything, including water... he was sitting here all the time and we never asked him to get out because we know that it's cold," an employee at the Chevron Food Mart, where Vivek worked, told WSB-TV Atlanta.
But two days later, on 16 January, Faulkner allegedly got enraged when Vivek asked him to leave the store. "He asked him to leave or else he was going to call the cops, he had been there for two days," the employee told the news channel.
When police arrived, they found Faulkner standing over Saini's body, local media reported.
In a tweet on X (formerly Twitter), India's Consulate General in Atlanta said:
"We are deeply anguished by the terrifying, brutal, & heinous incident that led to the death of Indian national/student Mr Vivek Saini & condemn the attack in the strongest terms. It is understood that the US authorities have arrested the accused & are investigating the case [sic]."
On 23 January, Vivek's body was brought home by a cousin who also stays in Lithonia, the brother said.
After finishing school, Vivek did his BTech in Computer Science from Chandigarh University. According to his brother, Vivek made a sudden plan to pursue his MBA in the US and left to study at Alabama University.
According to Vivek's brother, his family is "devastated, shocked, and inconsolable."
He said wants justice for what happened to his brother.
"We can't get our brother back, but I want to ensure that this does not happen to anyone else. There are so many Indians living abroad. The accused should get strict punishment, so this does not happen to anyone else again," he said.
