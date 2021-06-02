Veteran Politician Isaac Herzog Elected Israel’s 11th President 

Veteran Israeli politician Isaac Herzog was on Wednesday, 2 June, elected the 11th president of the country, succeeding Reuven Rivlin, whose term ends next month after seven years in office.

Herzog won an anonymous vote that was held among the 120 members of the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, reported AP. He defeated former headmistress Miriam Peretz for the position.

The 60-year-old politician is a former head of the Labor Party and had run against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the 2013 parliamentary elections, albeit unsuccessfully, according to AP.