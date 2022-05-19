US Confirms 1st Case of Monkeypox in Man With Travel History to Canada

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health confirmed the United States' first case of monkeypox this year.
(Photo: iStock)
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Wednesday, 18 May, confirmed the Unites States' first case of monkeypox this year, in an adult male with recent travel to Canada.
The Massachusetts DPH said that it is working closely with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to identify individuals who may have been in contact with the patient while he was infectious. "The case poses no risk to the public, and the individual is hospitalised and in good condition," it said in a statement.
Further, health officials in Quebec are investigating more than a dozen cases of suspected monkeypox in Canada. Quebec's Ministry of Health and Social Services told public broadcaster CBC News that they were notified of a person with a confirmed case of monkeypox who travelled to the province.
This comes after a number of monkeypox cases were reported from Europe this month. Nine cases of monkeypox have been detected in the United Kingdom, while Spain and Portugal said that they have recorded more than 40 suspected or confirmed cases of monkeypox.
Monkeypox is a rare but potentially serious viral disease that typically begins with flu-like illness and swelling of the lymph nodes and progresses to a rash on the face and body. Most infections last 2 to 4 weeks.
The virus does not spread easily between people. Transmission can occur through contact with body fluids, monkeypox sores, items that have been contaminated with fluids or sores (clothing, bedding, etc), or through respiratory droplets following prolonged face-to-face contact, as per the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.
No monkeypox cases have previously been identified in the United States in 2022, as per the American body. Texas and Maryland each reported a case in 2021 in people with recent travel to Nigeria. Since early May 2022, the United Kingdom has identified 9 cases of monkeypox; the first case had recently traveled to Nigeria.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)