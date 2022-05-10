Monkeypox: Causes, Symptoms, Spread, Diagnosis, Prevention, and Treatment

According to World Health Organizatin (WHO), monkeypox is a rare disease caused by the monkeypox virus. A person infected by the virus experiences rashes and flu-like symptoms. Like the virus responsible for smallpox, the monkeypox virus is also classified as orthopoxvirus.

Monkeypox was first discovered in 1958 when two outbreaks of a pox-like disease occurred in groups of monkeys who were being used for research. Despite its name, the monkeypox virus no longer comes from monkeys. Scientists think monkeypox is caused by small rodents and squirrels in the rainforests of Africa, though more research is found. This article will help us know more about the causes, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, and spread of monkeypox.