'Absolutely Excessive': Clip Shows Ohio Cops Chase and Shoot Black Man 60 Times

"The way the law required, indeed, the way we are all required, to look at this is through the eyes of a reasonable police officer as it’s happening. I ask you, as he’s running away, what is reasonable? To gun him down? No, that’s not reasonable," he added.

The eight officers who were involved in the shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave, said Akron Police Chief Stephen Mylett.

Derrick Johnson, president of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, described the way in which Walker was killed as "murder", "point-blank".

(With inputs from the BBC and the Washington Post.)