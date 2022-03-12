Biden Scales Down Trade Relations With Russia, Bans Alcohol & Diamond

US bans Russian alcohol, diamond, and seafood imports.
(Photo: The Quint)
US President Joe Biden, during his speech at the White House on Friday, 11 March, significantly scaled down the country's trade relations with Russia by and banning Russian alcohol, diamond, and seafood imports.
Biden said he will ask Congress to strip Russia of its “most-favoured-nation” status.
“He [Russian President Vladimir Putin] hoped to dominate Ukraine without a fight, he failed,” Biden asserted, adding that Putin also failed in his alleged attempt to "fracture" the transatlantic alliance.
Around 60 percent of the States' imports from Russia were affected after the first sanctions on Russian gas, coal, and oil.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)