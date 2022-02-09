Kamala Harris' Husband Doug Emhoff Escorted Out of School After Bomb Threat

Douglas Emhoff (left) with Kamla Harris (right).
(Photo Courtesy: Douglas Emhoff/ Twitter)
Douglas Emhoff, the husband of US Vice President Kamala Harris, was safely evacuated out of Dunbar High School in Washington after a bomb threat was reported on Tuesday, 8 February.
Emhoff was at the school to attend the celebrations of Black History month, The Guardian reported.
District of Columbia public schools spokesperson Enrique Gutierrez informed the reporters that it was a bomb threat.
"We had a threat today to the facility so... basically we took the precaution of evacuating everybody, as you saw. I think everyone is safe. The building is clear," Gutierrez added, according to news agency AFP.
Katie Peters, Emhoff's spokesperson, thanked the DC police and the school authorities for their timely response to the threat and the safe evacuation of everybody present at the venue.
Emhoff is married to Kamala Harris, the first Asian American Vice President of the United States. He is a lawyer by profession and frequently visits places to publicise the policies of the White House.
(With inputs from AFP and The Guardian.)
