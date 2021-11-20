Kamala Harris Becomes First Woman to Hold US Presidential Powers 'Temporarily'

United States Vice President Kamala Harris held presidential powers for one hour and 25 minutes while President Joe Biden was under anaesthesia for a routine colonoscopy, the White House said on Friday, 19 November.

In a briefing, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Friday said, "There was also two sets of letters that we released publicly around — one was at 10:10 am, the other was at 11:35 am — about the transfer of power under the 25th Amendment and the resumption of power."