Kamala Harris Becomes First Woman to Hold US Presidential Powers 'Temporarily'

United States Vice President Kamala Harris held presidential powers for one hour and 25 minutes while President Joe Biden was under anaesthesia for a routine colonoscopy, the White House said on Friday, 19 November.
In a briefing, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Friday said, "There was also two sets of letters that we released publicly around — one was at 10:10 am, the other was at 11:35 am — about the transfer of power under the 25th Amendment and the resumption of power."
Earlier, a letter available on the White Houses' website that was signed by US President Biden, mentioned that as he would undergo a routine medical procedure requiring sedation, he temporarily transferred the powers and duties of president of the United states to the US vice president.
The letter of transfer of powers signed by Joe Biden.
With this, Kamala Harris, became the first woman, first Black and South Asian American who held the US Presidential powers briefly from her office in the West Wing.
Meanwhile, Psaki noted that process of transfer of power followed the past precedent of the same under the the George W Bush administration.
Further, a detailed health report of US President Biden mentioned that he is healthy and fit to execute his duties.
