'Deeply Worried About Afghan Women': US, UK, EU & Others Issue Joint Statement

As many as 20 countries and the European Union have issued a joint statement expressing concern about Afghan women and girls, their rights to education, work, and freedom of movement, and urging "those in positions of power and authority across Afghanistan to guarantee their protection".
The statement, signed by the US, the UK, Australia, Brazil, and European Union, among others, said, "Afghan women and girls, as all Afghan people, deserve to live in safety, security and dignity. Any form of discrimination and abuse should be prevented. We in the international community stand ready to assist them with humanitarian aid and support, to ensure that their voices can be heard."
The countries which are signatories "will monitor closely how any future government ensures rights and freedoms that have become an integral part of the life of women and girls in Afghanistan during the last 20 years", it added.
The statement comes amid worries about how life would be for women under Taliban rule in Afghanistan.
On Tuesday, a Taliban spokesperson said they are committed to providing women their rights based on Islam, TOLONews reported.
Claiming that there will be no discrimination against women, he said women can work in the health sector and other sectors where they are needed.
The claim came amid reports of women employees being forced to stay at home in the country.
The Taliban took control of Afghanistan on Sunday as President Ashraf Ghani fled the country and conceded that the insurgents had won 20-year war. Following the withdrawal of a majority of US troops on 1 May, Taliban had been advancing rapidly in the country, capturing city after city.
On Tuesday, it was reported that the Taliban had announced 'general amnesty' for government officials and urged them to return to work.
Many concerns have been raised over the possible re-imposition of an oppressive regime in Afghanistan under the Taliban, like from 1996 to 2001, when punishments were severe and women were denied the most basic rights.
