'US To Return More Than 100 Antiques to India,' Says Prime Minister Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the Indian diaspora on his recent State-visit to the US.
(Photo: PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the US government's decision to return more than 100 stolen antiquities to India during his address to the Indian diaspora at the Ronald Reagan Center during his state visit to the United States.
The Prime Minister concluded his three-day-long trip with an interaction with the Indian diaspora at Ronald Reagan Center in Washington DC.
He added that these antiquities had ended up in the international market through questionable paths, but "America's decision to return them to India shows the emotional bond between the two nations."
A government release highlighted the efforts to bring back Indian antiquities from several parts of the world. Since 2014, 251 antiquities have been brought back to India.
