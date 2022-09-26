Sikh Student Handcuffed for Wearing Kirpan in US, University Apologises

A Sikh student in the University of North Carolina at Charlotte was handcuffed for wearing a kirpan – a holy dagger carried by orthodox Sikhs – on campus grounds, even after offering to remove it.

The incident took place in the United States on Thursday, 22 September, but only came to light on Saturday when the student posted a video on Twitter.

The video shows a student stopping a police officer from reaching for his kirpan. The student is then heard offering to "take the whole thing off" but is instead handcuffed by the police officer.

"I wasn't going to post this, but I don't think I will receive any support from @unccharlotte. I was told someone called 911 and reported me, and I got cuffed for "resisting" because I refused to let the officer take my kirpan out of the miyaan," he wrote.