US Senate Passes Bipartisan Law Aimed at Gun Reform in 65-33 Vote

Some of the provisions are:

Establishing a national background check system

10-year-ban on assault weapons

The rectification of the "boyfriend loophole" that will now keep guns away from domestic-violence offenders if they are not married

The brutal killing of 19 students and two teachers inside a Texas elementary school catalysed this renewed and bipartisan action.

Among those Republicans who supported the bill was Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who said that “this is the sweet spot… making America safer, especially for kids in school, without making our country one bit less free."

Not everyone, however, was too happy with the bill, such as Republican Ted Cruz, who called it a means to "satisfy the Democrat political priority to go after the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms of law-abiding citizens."

"I'm angry that these horrific crimes keep happening, but I’m also angry that this august chamber plays political games. This bill is designed, among other things, to satiate the urge to do something… I agree: Do something. But do something that works, do something that will stop these crimes. This bill ain’t that," he added.

(With inputs from Reuters, the New York Times and the Washington Post.)