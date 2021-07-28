Blinken Meets PM Modi, Discusses Regional Challenges, Cooperation on COVID

United States Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on Wednesday, 28 July, met with PM Narendra Modi and discussed efforts to deepen the U.S.-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said, according to news agency ANI.

Secretary Blinken and PM Modi discussed regional challenges and a growing range of cooperation on COVID response efforts, climate change, shared values, democratic principles and regional security, including Quad consultations, Price added.

Blinken's meeting with PM Modi came after his wide-ranging talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, which covered issues including Afghanistan and the COVID-19 response.

PM Modi took to Twitter to share a photo of the meeting and wrote that he welcomed US President Joe Biden's "strong commitment to strengthen the India-US Strategic Partnership".