US Polls: Joe Biden Projected to Win Georgia, Trump North Carolina

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has been projected to win the presidential election in Georgia, while the present President Donald Trump will win North Carolina, reported Bloomberg, citing two news networks.
Georgia and North Carolina were the last two races to be called.
According to Bloomberg, NBC News sadd Biden was the “apparent winner” in Georgia, as there is a recount under way. Trump, on the other hand, was called the winner in North Carolina by NBC.
Both, NBC as well as ABC have projected 306 electors for Biden, and 232 for Trump, reported Bloomberg. 270 electors are needed to win the election.
Though the US and international media have declared Biden as the US President-elect, Trump has not conceded to Biden, as is also the norm every election season when a winner is projected.
US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris addressed the nation for the first time since their projected victory at the Chase Center in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, on Saturday, 7 November.
"The people of this nation have spoken, they've delivered us a clear victory, a convincing victory, a victory for we the people," Biden said, in his first address as President-Elect of the United Staes of America.
