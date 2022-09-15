US President Joe Biden To Travel With First Lady For Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019World Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019US President Joe Biden To Travel With First Lady For Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 and her funeral will be held on 19 September at Westminster Abbey.
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were received at Windsor Castle by Queen Elizabeth
(Photo: @POTUS / Twitter)
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were received at Windsor Castle by Queen Elizabeth

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden have been invited to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II next week on Monday, 19 September.

Buckingham Palace has not invited President Biden to put together a delegation to attend the Queen's funeral, according to a report by CNN.

Previous state funerals, for example, the one for former South African president Nelson Mandela, have traditionally accepted that the sitting president would bring a delegation of officials to the event.

The White House has announced that Biden has formally accepted the invitation for the funeral and will be accompanied by the First Lady.

The state funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey and she will lie in state in Westminster Hall from Wednesday, 14 September onwards, according to an announcement by Buckingham Palace.

The Queen's coffin arrived at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh on Sunday, 11 September, after a six-hour long journey from Balmoral Castle to the Scottish capital.

During the period of lying-in-state, members of the public will have the chance to visit Westminster Hall to pay their respects to the Queen.

The Queen died at the age of 96 at Balmoral on 8 September.

(With inputs from The Royal Communications and CNN Politics)

