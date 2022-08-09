US President Biden Decries Wisconsin Gurudwara Shooting On Its Tenth Anniversary

United States President Joe Biden denounced the Gurudwara shooting that took place a decade ago in Oak Creek, Wisconsin, on August 5, 2012, on its anniversary.

Biden called it the deadliest attack on Sikh Americans in US history and reiterated the need to ban assault weapons that end up being used in many mass shootings in places of worship, according to India New England News.

Back in 2012, a white supremacist Wade Page stormed a Gurudwara in Wisconsin and shot and killed six worshippers prior to shooting himself dead. The seventh person who was severely paralysed, died from his injuries in 2020.

No one should fear for their life when they visit a place of worship or "go about their lives in America" said Biden, adding that the House of Representatives has passed a bill in this regard and urged the Senate to act on it as well.