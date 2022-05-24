Quad Summit: 'Ukraine Crisis is a Global Issue,' Says Joe Biden in Leaders' Meet

US President Joe Biden at the Quad Summit in Tokyo, seen here with Indian PM Narendra Modi and Australian PM Anthony Albanese.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@AlboMP)
US President Joe Biden, along with state heads of Australia, India, and Japan, held their fourth Quad meet in Tokyo on Tuesday, 24 May.
Stressing that the crisis unfolding in Ukraine is a not a European, but a global one, the US President stated:
Lambasting Russian President Putin for the war, which he said was Putin's attempt to extinguish a culture, he added that the global food crisis may worsen by Russia blocking Ukraine from exporting its grains.
His opening remarks on Tuesday, 24 May, expressed future aspirations for the grouping, with the US president saying, "We've shown that Quad is not just a passing fad, we mean business. We're here to get things done for the region, and I'm proud of what we're building together and I look forward to our vital partnership flourishing and for many years to come."
He reiterated the Quad's commitment of 'ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific', and said that the US aspires to "strengthen economic cooperation to deliver inclusive growth and shared prosperity."
The Quad summit, the second in-person meeting of these leaders, is taking place under the shadow of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
On Monday, PM Modi held separate meetings with a number of leading Japanese CEOs, besides a roundtable with Japanese business leaders and an interaction with the Indian community.
The Modi-Biden meeting in Tokyo will be the second face-to-face meeting of the leaders within a year. PM Modi will also hold separate bilateral meetings with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida and newly-elected Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.