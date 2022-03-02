Joe Biden Announces Ban on Russian Aircraft from US Airspace

Calling the war on Ukraine "premeditated and unprovoked", Biden said that Putin rejected efforts at diplomacy and believed that the West and NATO wouldn't respond. Biden said, "Putin was wrong. We were ready."

However, Biden asserted that the US forces will not engage in conflict with Russian forces in Ukraine. "Our forces are not going to Europe to fight in Ukraine, but to defend our NATO Allies, in the event that Putin decides to keep moving west," he said.

"For that purpose we've mobilised American ground forces, air squadrons, and ship deployments to protect NATO countries including Poland, Romania, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. As I have made crystal clear the United States and our allies will defend every inch of territory of NATO countries with the full force of our collective power," he said.

He added, "Ukrainians are fighting back with pure courage. Putin may make gains on the battlefield but he'll have to continue to pay a high price in the long run."

"When the history of this era is written, Putin’s war on Ukraine will have left Russia weaker and the rest of the world stronger," the US President said.