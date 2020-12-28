After Much Delay, Donald Trump Signs US COVID-19 Relief

About 14 million people are on the verge of losing access to these extra benefits, according to Labor Department data. It took months of negotiations before the Republicans and Democrats agreed to the relief package.

The Bill includes a payment of $600 to Americans earning less than $75,000 a year. Trump said he wanted Americans to receive $2,000, but Republicans in Congress refused to agree to the change.

"Why would politicians not want to give people $2,000, rather than only $600?...Give our people the money!" the President tweeted on Christmas Day. US President-elect Joe Biden had warned of "devastating consequences" if Trump delayed the signing of the Bill further.