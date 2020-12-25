‘Vaccine, a Christmas Miracle:’ Trump in Last Address as FLOTUS

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump delivered their final Christmas message on Thursday, 24 December, wishing everyone a ‘very merry Christmas.’
The nearly three-minute video begins with President Trump telling the Christmas story from the Bible, calling it the 'greatest miracle in human history.'
The former president then spoke about the development of a coronavirus vaccine as a ‘Christmas miracle’ and praised the frontline health workers.
The president added that the country is delivering "millions of doses of a safe and effective vaccine that will soon end this terrible pandemic and save millions and millions of lives."
"We are grateful for all of the scientists, researchers, manufacturing workers and service members who have worked tirelessly to make this breakthrough possible. It is truly a Christmas miracle," Outgoing President Trump said.
President Trump, Melania Trump and their son Barron tested positive for coronavirus in October. None of them have received the COVID vaccine so far.
However, there was no mention of the increasing death toll in America due to the virus, which currently stands at more than 326,000. The number of people hospitalised with the virus hit a record 119,463 and there were 228,131 new infections recorded.
First lady Melania Trump acknowledged that this Christmas is different due to the pandemic, but said they have been inspired this year by the kindness of Americans.
"Teachers have worked extraordinarily hard to keep our students learning, students have delivered groceries to elderly neighbours, communities have found new ways to stay connected to one another," Melania Trump said.
Donald Trump has left the White House with his family for a Christmas vacation.
This is the last time message from the Trumps as FLOTUS as President-elect Joe Biden and Jill Biden will be taking over soon.
The incoming president tweeted a reminder to all American citizens to wear masks and avoid mass gatherings to curb the spread of COVID-19 during the holidays. Biden also released a video of himself reading a letter to a woman who lost her mother to acknowledge those going through tough times this year.
