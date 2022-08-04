Biden Decries Basketball Star Griner's Nine-Year Prison Sentence In Russia

United States President Joe Biden said on Thursday, 4 Aug, that his administration will continue to work towards bringing the American basketball star Brittney Griner back to the US "as soon as possible."

Biden said that the guilty verdict and the nine-year prison sentence declared by a Russian court for Griner was "unacceptable" and asked for her immediate release, according to a White House press release.

The 31-year-old American basketball player was sentenced to nine years in Russian prison on Thursday, when she was found guilty of possession and smuggling of cannabis oil.