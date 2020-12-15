US Moderna Vaccine Shows ‘No Specific Safety Concerns’: Report

The Moderna COVID-29 vaccine was given a green signal after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) staff members did not have any concerns over the data made public on Tuesday, 15 December, making it a viable option for emergency authorisation.

Reuters reported that the vaccine “was effective without any specific safety issues in adults over the age of 18” in the documents that will be presented on Thursday’s meeting. The meeting will be held between experts who will decide if the vaccine is ready to be rolled out.