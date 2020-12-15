Trump to Delay Early COVID-19 Vaccines for White House Staff

Outgoing President Donald Trump said on Sunday, 13 December, that he would delay the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine to White House staff members, “unless necessary,” reported The New York Times.

“People working in the White House should receive the vaccine somewhat later in the program, unless specifically necessary,” Trump tweeted.

Trump’s statement has come in complete contradiction to that of his administration who had announced only hours earlier that the vaccine would be first distributed to White House staff, despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention having designated front-line health workers and people in nursing homes as the first recipients of the COVID-19 vaccine.