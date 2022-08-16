US First Lady Jill Biden Tests Positive for COVID-19, Experiencing Mild Symptoms

First lady Jill Biden.
The White House on Tuesday, 16 August, announced that the United States First lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19. It also stated that she has 'mild symptoms'.
This comes a few days after the US President Joe Biden tested negative for the virus.
She also said that the first lady tested negative for COVID-19 on Monday during her regular testing cadence, following which she began to develop cold-like symptoms late in the evening.
"She is currently staying at a private residence in South Carolina and will return home after she receives two consecutive negative COVID tests," Alexander added.
On 21 July, President Joe Biden tested positive for virus and isolated himself at the White House. Six days later, he came out of isolation, following which he developed a rebound case on 30 July. The the 79-year-old president recovered from the rebound case on 7 August, reported news agency Associated Press (AP).
