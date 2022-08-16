Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019World  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019US First Lady Jill Biden Tests Positive for COVID-19, Experiencing Mild Symptoms

US First Lady Jill Biden Tests Positive for COVID-19, Experiencing Mild Symptoms

White House said that US First Lady Jill Biden is isolating at a private residence in South Carolina.
First lady Jill Biden.

(Photo: White House)

The White House on Tuesday, 16 August, announced that the United States First lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19. It also stated that she has 'mild symptoms'.

This comes a few days after the US President Joe Biden tested negative for the virus.

Elizabeth Alexander, Communications Director for the First Lady confirmed the news of First lady testing positive, adding that she will isolate from others for at least five days.

She also said that the first lady tested negative for COVID-19 on Monday during her regular testing cadence, following which she began to develop cold-like symptoms late in the evening.

"She is currently staying at a private residence in South Carolina and will return home after she receives two consecutive negative COVID tests," Alexander added.

On 21 July, President Joe Biden tested positive for virus and isolated himself at the White House. Six days later, he came out of isolation, following which he developed a rebound case on 30 July. The the 79-year-old president recovered from the rebound case on 7 August, reported news agency Associated Press (AP).

(With inputs from AP.)

