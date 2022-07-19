Anthony Fauci Says He Will Retire by End of Joe Biden's Presidential Term

Anthony Fauci, who has been at the forefront of the United States' response to not just the coronavirus pandemic but all infectious disease outbreaks since the 1980s, said on Monday, 18 July that he will retire by the time President Joe Biden's current term ends.

The 81-year-old has been the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) since 1984.

"Obviously, you can't go on forever. I do want to do other things in my career, even though I'm at a rather advanced age," the Italian American, who serves as chief medical advisor to Biden, said to CNN.