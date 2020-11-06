US Elections: The Race to the White House That Saw Many ‘Firsts’

From oldest presidential candidates to record voter turnout, 2020 US elections saw many 'Firsts'. Maaz Hasan The many 'Firsts' of US Presidential Election 2020 | (Photo: The Quint)

Video Editor: Ashutosh Bhardwaj

The results of the 2020 US Presidential Election have still not been declared as plenty of votes are yet to be counted, but the election has already recorded its many firsts. People of the United States Of America celebrated this festival of democracy by electing candidates across the spectrum of Race, Colour, Origin, Gender, Ethnicity, etc.

While the counting is still going on, the 2020 election has seen a historic voter turnout. Joe Biden, the presidential candidate for Democrats, has already received over 70 million votes which is a record by any presidential candidate in the US. This record was held by the former US President Barack Obama with 69.59 million votes.

Senator Kamala Harris, daughter to Jamaican and Indian parents, is a first Black woman and a person of Asian descent chosen for a Vice Presidential ticket. She is said to have also engineered Joe Biden’s elections campaign.

The Race Between Oldest Candidates

While it is still unclear who is going to win the race for the top post in the US, the 46th President Of the United States of America would be the oldest president to assume the office.

Donald Trump at 74 and Joe Biden, 77, are the oldest candidates running for the coveted position.

People Of Colour, LGBTQ Community Members Elected

This election also saw candidates from LGBTQ community winning votes. Democrat Sarah McBride won her race in Delaware, becoming the first transgender woman state senator, while Democrat Jabari Brisport is New York’s first openly gay Black man elected to the state senate.

People of colour also won elections in the states. Republican Yvette Herrell, Democrat Teresa Leger Fernandez, and Democratic representative Debra Haaland all won in New Mexico, making it the first state to elect all women of color to the Congress. Democrat Cori Bush’s win makes her Missouri’s first Black congresswoman.