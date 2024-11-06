2024 US Election Day Heads into the History Books: A Look at 3 Previous Battles

On the other hand, the election of 2000 was a nail-biter that came down to the results of one county in Florida.

Republican George W Bush, then governor of Texas, and Democrat Al Gore, who was the sitting vice president, were in a very tight race. Green Party politician Ralph Nader was also running as a third-party candidate, drawing votes from the far left.

On election night, 7 November 2000, the vote tally in many states was close – but the closest was in Florida.

All of the major news outlets initially said on the night of the election that Gore had won Florida’s 25 electoral votes, securing him the election.

But as more county tallies came in, the results kept getting closer – and the media outlets shifted, saying that the Florida race was actually undecided.

The final decision would be determined by the vote from Palm Beach County, Florida. Palm Beach County then missed the deadline for counties to certify their votes to the state, two weeks after the election.

This county used an older voting system, the butterfly ballot, to conduct elections.

Voters punched out what looked like a small piece of confetti, called a chad, to indicate their choice on paper ballots. Incomplete punches were called hanging chads, and voter intention became a huge question. There was a lot of legal wrangling, and Republicans eventually appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court in December to halt the ongoing recount.

The Supreme Court, in a split decision, determined that time had run out for additional recounts and handed Florida to Bush, who won the state by a margin of 537 votes on 12 December 2000.