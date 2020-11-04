US Election Too Close: When Can We Expect Results in Key States?

A decisive result in favour of one candidate still eludes the 2020 US Presidential election, with at least five states witnessing a contest too close to be called for anyone at the moment. These include the states of Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia, where the final result can swing in either Donald Trump or Joe Biden's favour. So, when can one expect a result decisive enough in these states, to know who will be the next president of the United States?

Soon Enough

In states such as Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin, most of the results are expected to be out on Wednesday itself. In Michigan, the Secretary of State has said one can expect a "very clear picture" of the results by late Wednesday, reported The New York Times. While in Georgia, Trump has a lead of 2.2 percentage points, Biden is ahead by small margins in Wisconsin and Michigan.

Later

In Nevada and North Carolina, mail-in ballots that come through 10 and 12 November respectively will be accepted, according to NYT. So, a final picture may not emerge for a couple of days. Biden is currently leading in Nevada, and trailing in North Carolina. In Pennsylvania too, delayed results are expected. Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf on Wednesday was quoted as saying that one “may not know the results even today.” Trump is currently ahead in Pennsylvania.