Here’s How a Major American City Was Scammed by Fugitive Nithyananda’s Kailasa

The American city of Newark, New Jersey was duped by fugitive Nithyananda’s Hindu nation of Kailasa over the course of five days in January, after the city’s mayor, Ras Baraka, sent an invitation to join a "sister city" partnership with the allegedly-fictional nation.
Several reports claim that the Kailasa delegation accepted an invitation, extended by Baraka, and attended the pact-signing event in Newark a few days later.
At the ceremony, Baraka told a Kailasa delegate:
However, the mayor was unaware that he and the Newark city council was deceived by the imaginary nation and eventually had to own up to their massive faux pas.
The Newark city hall acknowledged that it had been scammed by the notorious fugitive but what’s important to note is that the agreement to become a “sister city” with a fictional country run by a rape-accused, self-proclaimed god-man, lasted six days before officials dissolved it for being “baseless and void.”
Subsequently, a city spokesperson called the incident “regrettable” and added, “the city of Newark remains committed to partnering with people from diverse cultures in order to enrich each other with connectivity, support and mutual respect."
"...maybe we need a transformation of City Hall ’cause not one person said, let me go and Google and figure out this was a fake city," Merritt told CBS news.
Kailasa was also in the news back in December 2022, when a representative of the fugitive godman attended a glamourous Diwali party at the British House of Lords, after she was invited by two senior MPs of the ruling Conservative Party.
Mahant Ma Nithya Atmadayananda, or Atmadayananda, a representative of Nityananda’s organisation – Kailasa UK – was invited to the event by Tory MP Bob Blackman and Lord Rami Ranger.
The event was organised by the Hindu Forum of Britain in the House of Lords’ Cholmondeley Room and saw the distribution of a commemorative brochure to attendees, which included a full page advertisement promoting Kailasa United Kingdom.
Nithyananda, or as his followers say, Swami Nithyananda Paramashivam, claims to be a godman, but has been long-branded to be the leader of a cult. The list of alleged crimes by the 44-year-old includes cases of rape, cheating, criminal conspiracy, and kidnapping.
Parents have accused him of brainwashing their children, while the children who visited his ashram alleged that they were confined, tortured, and forced into labour.
But the evasive “Supreme Pontiff of Hinduism” has avoided convictions and trials for years now. While some claim that he left for Ecuador and then Haiti after fleeing India in 2019, others say that he resides in his own "country" – Kailasa.
A legal representative of Nithyananda in the UK, as reported by The Telegraph, denied all the allegations against the self-proclaimed spiritual leader and added that the "persecution against him was a result of Hinduphobia on the part of conservative and fundamentalist figures in India.”
They also added that Nithyananda has received a sizable chunk of charity, which he has used to establish “many temples, schools, and monasteries.”
Moreover, both him and his followers use their massive social media presence to make several extravagant claims about his supernatural abilities, which includes the ability to delay sunrise, see through walls, make cows talk, and cure children of blindness.
