Here’s How a Major American City Was Scammed by Fugitive Nithyananda’s Kailasa

"...maybe we need a transformation of City Hall ’cause not one person said, let me go and Google and figure out this was a fake city," Merritt told CBS news.

Kailasa was also in the news back in December 2022, when a representative of the fugitive godman attended a glamourous Diwali party at the British House of Lords, after she was invited by two senior MPs of the ruling Conservative Party.

Mahant Ma Nithya Atmadayananda, or Atmadayananda, a representative of Nityananda’s organisation – Kailasa UK – was invited to the event by Tory MP Bob Blackman and Lord Rami Ranger.

The event was organised by the Hindu Forum of Britain in the House of Lords’ Cholmondeley Room and saw the distribution of a commemorative brochure to attendees, which included a full page advertisement promoting Kailasa United Kingdom.