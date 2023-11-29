'Indian Govt Employee' Directed Foiled Plot To Kill Khalistani Leader Pannun: US

A press release from the US Attorney's office said that Czech authorities had arrested and detained Gupta on 30 June 2023.

The release said that an alleged Indian government employee, working with other individuals, including Gupta, in India and elsewhere, directed the plot to assassinate the SFJ founder.

An administrator of the US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), Anne Milgram, said that the DEA stopped the plot at a time when "a foreign government employee allegedly committed the brazen act of recruiting an international narcotics trafficker to murder" Pannun, a US citizen.